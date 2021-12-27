CAIRO: Egypt has announced that all adults must get vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their right to public services, such as healthcare and education.

Health Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the ruling applied to all citizens aged over 18.

Egypt earlier barred government employees from entering their workplaces unless they had received at least one jab.

The Supreme Council of Universities confirmed that students will be prohibited from entering campus to take their exams unless they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Those who are exempt from vaccination on medical grounds must provide a negative PCR test every three days, a council spokesman said.

The Health Ministry said it had acquired 118 million vaccine doses but only 55 million had so far been administered.

The ministry recorded 823 new infections and 37 deaths in Egypt on Sunday, taking the respective totals to 381,343 and 21,608.