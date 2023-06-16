RIYADH — Saudi Arabia allowed citizens to travel outside the Kingdom without taking vaccination against coronavirus.



“It was decided to allow citizens to travel outside the Kingdom without taking immunization against coronavirus,” an official source at the Ministry of Interior said on Thursday.



“This is based on what the competent health authorities submitted regarding the stabilization of the epidemiological situation at the local and global level, thanks to God, and then to the unlimited support of the wise leadership,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the competent authorities will continue following up on the epidemiological situation.

