MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that Hajj permits of a number of domestic pilgrims have been cancelled due to their failure to take the Neisseria meningitis vaccine.



In a statement on its X platform, the ministry revealed that 90 percent of domestic pilgrims have completed special preventive health requirements regarding taking vaccination that contribute to protect them against possible infection while mingling with crowd of pilgrims.



The ministry called on the remaining domestic pilgrims to quickly obtain the Neisseria meningitis vaccine, to avoid cancellation of their Hajj permits.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior announced that the Hajj Security Forces had arrested 21 people while trying to transport 61 pilgrims without a Hajj permit to Makkah. Those were arrested at the entry points of Makkah on June 7 included 13 citizens and eight expatriates.



The seasonal administrative committees under the General Directorate of Passports issued 21 administrative decisions against them, and these included penalties such as 15-day jail term for each carrier, and a fine of SR10,000, while the fine is multiplied by the number of each violator being transported. The violators’ names will be published in local media at their own expense in addition to deportation of the expatriates after serving jail terms with imposition of a ban on their reentry into the Kingdom for a period of time specified by the law. The committee also decided to demand the confiscation of three vehicles used in transportation by a court of law.



Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami said that Public Security officials were able to arrest more than 140 fake Hajj firms during this year’s Hajj season. The Ministry of Interior called on all citizens and expatriates to abide by Hajj regulations and instructions so that the guests of God may enjoy security, safety, and comfort in performing their rituals during the Hajj season.

