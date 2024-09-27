RIYADH — The Ministry of Health announced the launching of home service of seasonal influenza vaccination. People can request for the home vaccination service through the Sanar application so that users can schedule a visit at a preferred location and time.



The service aims to improve vaccine accessibility for all citizens and residents, especially vulnerable groups such as children, older people, individuals with chronic diseases, pregnant women, and healthcare workers.



The ministry assured that the seasonal influenza vaccine is safe and effective. It urged everyone to take advantage of this service.

