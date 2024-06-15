MAKKAH — The Ministry of Health announced that the rate of vaccination among the domestic pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season reached 99 percent. The ministry said that Hajj permits of 150 domestic pilgrims were revoked by the competent authorities for their failure to complete the mandatory immunization.



According to the ministry, the health and safety of the guests of God is a priority so that pilgrims can perform their rituals in a sound health condition. The ministry underscored its keenness to take all possible measures to ensure the protection of pilgrims from infectious diseases and to preserve public health at the Holy Sites.



The Ministry of Health had previously called on those citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom, who wish to perform Hajj, to complete the vaccination doses before Hajj and document them in the Sehhaty application.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).