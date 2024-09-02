KUWAI-- Kuwait Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed on Tuesday that the winter vaccination campaign help boost health and reduces the spread of seasonal diseases.

This came in a statement after the launch of the winter vaccination campaign at Sayed Abdulrazaq Al-Zalzalah health center.

After being vaccinated, Minister Al-Awadhi affirmed that this campaign came as part of the ministry's keenness on preserving the health of all members of the community and providing the necessary protection against infectious diseases that spread mostly in the winter season.

He pointed out that this campaign contained important and necessary vaccines such as flu and bacterial pneumonia, and those vaccines are located in 57 different precautionary departments in hospitals and health centers all over the country.

He noted that this campaign was important to limit the spread of these diseases and protect the groups most vulnerable to infection.

He added that these groups most at risk include the elderly over the age of 65, children as young as five years old, and people who suffer from chronic diseases such as heart and lung diseases and diabetes. In addition to the individuals with immunodeficiency or people taking immunosuppressive medications.

Also, pregnant women and health sector workers who are in direct contact with patients, he added.



Kuwait Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi with doctors

Health Minister at the the launch of the winter vaccination campaign

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).