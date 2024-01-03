RIYADH — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has identified six most vulnerable groups that are recommended to take the developed coronavirus vaccine by booking an appointment through its Sehhaty application.



The ministry recommended that pregnant women; those aged 50 years and above; health practitioners who deal directly with patients; those who have chronic immunosuppressive diseases, including active cancer, and those who have risk factors due to excessive obesity.



According to the Public Health Authority (Weqaya), the developed Covid-19 vaccine is used to prevent complications from coronavirus, and its effectiveness includes prevention of the prevailing variants. It is available for those above 18 years of age, and it can be taken regardless of the number of doses taken in the past. Weqaya recommended the groups more vulnerable of infection to take the jab in order prevent or reduce complications of the disease.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).