H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 484 prisoners of various nationalities from Sharjah's correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, extended his deepest gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for the generous pardon, which reflects His Highness’ keenness to support the family entity in Sharjah, bringing joy to the hearts of the convicts’ families in these holy days.