RIYADH — The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has warned people in a statement of 4 ways in which fraudsters impersonate the bank in order to carry out financial fraud on people.



In its statement, SAMA clarified the 4 ways, stating:



1 - The first way is that the fraudster claims that he works for the bank, and he starts to fraud people by phone or text messages or through social media.



2 - Creating fake websites that are camouflaged by fraudsters by placing the name and logo of the bank to make it easier for them to deceive people.



3 - Fraudsters also use software that helps them hide the real numbers they are calling from and to replace it with the bank number, as it will appear to people that the central bank is the caller.



4 - Among the fraud methods, fraudsters claim that bank customers have money or deposits owed to them with the bank.



SAMA confirmed that these fraudulent practices aim to try to convince customers by obtaining the confidential data of their bank accounts and cards, so that they can access them and steal money.



The bank does not require customers to disclose their account data, bankcards and passwords, SAMA warned, noting to people that no party or person can obtain or view such data.



SAMA cautioned in its statement that it does not use the call center number (8001256666) to contact customers, but is only designated to receive calls.

