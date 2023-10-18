Doha, Qatar: A narcotic substance was seized from a traveller arriving at Hamad International Airport (HIA) on Monday, October 16.

The General Authority of Customs, on social media, stated that the contraband was checked on an inspector's suspicion of a box belonging to the traveller.

Upon closer inspection, 2.7 kilograms of cannabis were found inside the box.

Last week, the Air Cargo Customs also foiled a smuggling attempt following suspicion of a package containing foodstuffs. Approximately 200 grams of cannabis were found wrapped inside chocolate candy wrappers.

The General Customs Authority has been warning against bringing illegal goods into the country. They are equipped with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.

