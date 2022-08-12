RIYADH - A man wanted by Saudi Arabian state security detonated an explosive belt, killing himself and injuring four others in Jeddah on Wednesday evening, state news media said on Friday. Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Shehri detonated an explosive belt in the Al Samer neighbourhood in Jeddah, injuring three members of the security forces and a resident from Pakistan, state news media reported.

Al-Shehri, had been sought by authorities for seven years, according to state TV.

It was not immediately clear on what charges he was wanted.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Writing by Lina Najem, Editing by Nadine Awadalla, Jon Boyle and Frances Kerry)