RIYADH — The Saudi Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority officials at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the dry port in Riyadh and the Batha border post have foiled attempts to smuggle 645,000 drug pills and the drug shabu into the Kingdom.

The seized drugs include 200,000 Captagon pills, and more than 445,000 Pregabalin and Tramadol pills, which are subject to medical supervision, in addition to a quantity of methamphetamine, the crude form of shabu. At least 10 persons were arrested while receiving the seized items inside the Kingdom.



The authority said that in the first incident, the Customs at the Jeddah airport were able to thwart an attempt to smuggle 200,000 Captagon pills, which were found hidden in mail parcels containing household utensils. The drugs were found in a layer below the utensils. In the second instance, the Customs officials of the Riyadh dry port were able to foil an attempt to smuggle 403,125 Pregabalin pills, which were found hidden inside a container coming to the Kingdom through the port.



In the case, the Batha Customs were able to thwart an attempt to smuggle 41,990 Tramadol pills and 500 grams of Shabu, which were found hidden inside a shipment of washing machines coming to the Kingdom through the port.



The authority stated that coordination was made with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to ensure the arrest of the recipients of the seized items inside the Kingdom. The authority reiterated that it is continuing to beef up customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports so as to enhance the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such prohibited items.



It called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting it on the number designated for security reports 1910 or via email 1910@zatca.gov.sa and the international number 00966114208417. The authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the provisions of the Unified Customs Law through these channels in complete confidentiality, with a financial reward granted to the whistleblower if the information in the provided report is correct.

