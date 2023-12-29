Kuwait Fire Force called on desert-goers to take safety measures during the camping season.

In a statement to KUNA on Friday, the force's head of public relations and media Brigadier Mohammad Al-Ghareeb said that it is neccessary to take lit coal out of the tent and turn off generators before sleeping, to avoid fire or suffocation by carbon monoxide.

He also called on people to avoid any cracks or holes in the ground, since they can be sheltering insects, rodents and poisonous reptiles. Moreover, he underlined the need to keep the camping site clean and without dry grass that could easily catch fire.

Al-Ghareeb said that desert-goers must refrain from using exposed wires to avoid electric shocks, and should also keep gas cylinders out of the kitchen tent.

Meanwhile, he called for setting tents opposite of the wind direction to avoid flying waste, choosing a higher floor for the camp site to avoid landslides during rain and leave a space of no less than six meters between each tent to prevent fire from spreading, should it break out.

The Brigadier added that in case of any emergency, people should immediately call the emergency hotline 112. (end) ahk.tm.ag

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).