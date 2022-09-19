Riyadh – Watani Iron Steel Company has renewed and amended a Sharia-compliant credit facility agreement worth SAR 60 million with Bank Albilad.

The loan aims to finance the steel company’s working capital, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

The loan term began on 7 September 2022 and will end on 1 September 2023. The facility agreement is secured by a promissory note with the value of the facilities in favor of the bank.

Furthermore, Watani Iron Steel renewed a short-term SAR 60 million credit facility agreement to finance its working capital, with a lower profit rate for the current year, compared to a year earlier, whilst maintaining a promissory note with the value of the facilities in favor of the bank only.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, Bank Albilad recorded net profits worth SAR 1 billion, an annual jump of 23.80% from SAR 808.80 million.

Source:Mubasher

