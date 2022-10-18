Riyadh – Watani Iron Steel Company has renewed a Sharia-compliant facility agreement worth SAR 25 million with Alinma Bank, according to a recent bourse filing.

The facility deal will hold a duration period from 12 October 2022 to 31 August 2023 to finance Watani Iron Steel’s working capital.

Meanwhile, the financing is secured by a promissory note worth the value of the total loan limit in favour of the Saudi lender.

In 2021, the Tadawul-listed firm obtained a SAR 25 million loan from Alinma Bank.

It is worth noting that in the first half (H1) of 2022, the bank registered net profits of SAR 1.74 billion, up 29.40% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.35 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).