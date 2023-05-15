Qatar - Dukhan Bank has introduced its first eco-friendly vehicle finance offer with a competitive profit rate for new and existing customers who are ready to make their next vehicle purchase an electric or hybrid one. This offer is valid until September 30, 2023.

In addition to availing a highly attractive reduced profit rate of 1% less than the car finance profit rate for regular cars, customers applying for Dukhan Bank eco-friendly vehicle finance will also benefit from a complimentary Dukhan Bank credit card for one year along with an added benefit of a three-month grace period.

In support of the bank’s commitment to its environmental, social, and governance strategy, Dukhan Bank's eco-friendly vehicle finance increases the number of sustainable ‘green’ finance products it offers to customers.

Talal Ahmed Abdulla al-Khaja, chief communications officer, stated: “Demand for electric vehicles is on the rise and as more drivers choose to drive zero-emission cars, Dukhan Bank is delighted to offer the best-in-class eco-friendly vehicle finance solution for both new and existing customers.

“A low-profit rate means owning an electric car is more affordable than ever. This new offer will drive forward our journey to strengthen green mobility across Qatar and is a step towards a greener environment."

Customers can learn more about eco-friendly vehicle financing by visiting www.dukhanbank.com or by contacting 800 8555 or ask ‘Rashid’, the bank’s virtual assistant, on the website, mobile app, or via WhatsApp on 44100888.

