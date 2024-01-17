Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) announces the closure of January 2024 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program. The Total Amount Allocated was set at SAR 8.825 Bn (eight Billion and eight hundred and twenty-five million Saudi Riyals)



The Sukuk issuance was divided into three tranches as follows:



The first tranche has a size of SAR 3.656 billion (Three billion and six hundred and fifty-six million Saudi Riyals) maturing in (2029).



The second tranche has a size of SAR 2.822 billion (two billion and eight hundred and twenty-two million Saudi Riyals) maturing in (2034).



The third tranche has a size of SAR 2.347 billion (two billion and three hundred and forty-seven million Saudi Riyals) maturing in (2039).