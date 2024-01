Kuwait Finance House’s $1 billion sukuk has been listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) after satisfying provisions and regulatory requirements.

The bank said in a disclosure to Boursa Kuwait and Bahrain Stock Exchange (BSE) that the sukuk is now listed on LSE’s International Securities Market (ISM).

KFH’s sukuk issuance programme was first approved by the Central Bank of Kuwait in February 2023.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

