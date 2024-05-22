Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center announced the closure of May 2024 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program.

The total amount allocated was set at SAR 3.232 Bn (three billion and two hundred and thirty-two million Saudi Riyals)



The Sukuk issuance was divided into two tranches as follows:



* The first tranche has a size of SAR 71 million (seventy-one million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2029.



* The second tranche has a size of SAR 3.161 Bn (three billion and one hundred and sixty-one million Saudi Riyals) maturing in 2036.