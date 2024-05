The sukuk is the second of three issued by the Meethaq Islamic Bank special purpose company

The issuer is a special purpose company (SPC) of Meethaq Islamic Bank, which has so far issued Series 1 and Series 2, as well as the private placement Series 3 under the OMR 250 million Sukuk Al Musharaka programme.

