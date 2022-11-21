Bahrain - Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic banks in Bahrain, has appointed Ameera Al Abbasi as head of retail banking.

Ms Al Abbasi has undertaken several leadership roles since joining KHCB in 2008. She was head of business banking before being appointed to this position.

Ms Al Abbasi has extensive experience in the banking sector and the field of retail and corporate banking, which extends for more than 17 years.

She holds a number of career and academic qualifications, the most important of which are a BSc in Marketing from the University of Bahrain, Associate Professional Risk Manager from the Professional Risk Managers’ International Association in the US, and has attended the Islamic Finance Management Development Programme at Coventry University in the UK.

Members of the board of directors and the executive management congratulated Ms Al Abbasi, and confidence in her and the role she will play as head of retail banking during the upcoming period towards achieving the bank’s strategic objectives.

