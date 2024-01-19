Shanghai: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser met with President of the New Development Bank (NDB) Dilma Rousseff in Shanghai, China.



During their discussion at NDB headquarters, Al Jasser and Rousseff explored ways to strengthen institutional relations and foster greater cooperation in the development and promotion of Sukuk (Islamic bonds).



Additionally, they signed a document outlining the establishment of a joint working group between the IsDB and the NDB to develop a framework for cooperation between the two sides with the aim of enhancing the quality of life for the peoples of their joint member states.