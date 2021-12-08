RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, on the third leg of his official tour of neighboring Gulf countries.

Prince Mohammed and Sheikh Tamim reviewed relations between their two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

The crown prince and emir signed the minutes of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting at the end of the session.

Sheikh Tamim said the prince’s visit will deepen the strong ties, especially in light of the conditions in the region.

“The relations of brotherhood and cooperation between Qatar and Saudi Arabia are based on solid foundations of a common history and destiny,” he said in a tweet.

“Today, I discussed with my brother, Prince Mohammad bin Salman, ways to enhance this cooperation between our two countries (and) I also affirmed with him our common concern to support security and stability in our region and the region,” Sheikh Tamim said, adding: “Welcome my brother Mohammad to Qatar.”

Upon his arrival at Doha International Airport, the crown prince was received by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

An official ceremony and procession was held to welcome Prince Mohammed at the Amiri Diwan, where he also met senior Qatari officials.

The crown prince then visited the Consultative Assembly, where he was greeted by a number of officials.

Prince Mohammed and Sheikh Tamim presided over the 6th Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council meeting, where the Qatari leader welcomed the crown prince to Qatar.

The crown prince expressed his thanks and appreciation to the emir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, and conveyed greetings from King Salman.

The crown prince arrived in Doha from the UAE on the third leg of his official tour of Gulf states. He began in Oman and is expected to visit Bahrain and Kuwait, where he will meet with leaders and senior officials in an effort to boost relations.