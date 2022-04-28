The volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) in Oman grew by 7.7% to reach RO17.08bln ($44.2bln) by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to RO15.86bln during the same period in 2020.

Inflows of FDIs by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 reached RO1.22bln, reported Oman News Agency (ONA), citing statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The UK came at the forefront of FDI in Oman at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, with investments amounting to RO7,873.4mln followed by the US with RO2,220.9mln. The UAE came third with RO1,048.6mln, followed by Kuwait with RO937.6mln, China by RO862mln, Bahrain by RO375mln and Qatar by RO313mln.

The oil and gas extraction sector accounted for the largest proportion of FDIs during 2021, with a value of RO11,833.9mln, constituting a rise by 15.08% compared to the same period in 2020.

The financial intermediary sector came second with RO1,446.5mln, comprising a drop by 1.81% compared to the same period in 2020, followed by converting industries with RO1,395.9mln and real estate sector by RO1,147.3mln. Other sectors came last with RO1,256.9mln, comprising a decline by 4.71% compared to the same period in 2020.

