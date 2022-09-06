Egypt - High-profile climate leaders from around the world are expected to participate in the second edition of the Egypt-International Cooperation Forum (Egypt-ICF) and the Meeting of African Ministers of Economy, Finance, and Environment that will be held under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi from 7 to 9 September.

The event is organised by the Ministry of International Cooperation in partnership with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Environment and will witness high-level participation of heads of international and regional financing institutions, as well as UN officials to urge the international community to deepen its partnership with Africa and forge a common path.

The high-level leaders expected to participate in the event include Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group; John Kerry, US Climate Envoy; Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance; and Odile Renaud Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Egypt is capitalising on its rich history of international cooperation to strengthen solidarity and cooperation between Africa and the world and continue to promote the building of a global community with a shared future.

The second edition of the Egypt-ICF Forum is being held ahead of the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) under the theme of moving from pledges to implementation.

The overall objective of the event is to ensure coherence of African climate finance positions with needs, prioritise actions that can be led by African countries with targeted support to increase climate finance available for implementation, and showcase successful development practices and champion new initiatives and actionable policies on climate mitigation and adaptation.

The event is also being held in partnership with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Afrexim Bank, African Development Bank Group, the World Bank, Climate Investment Funds, BADEA Bank, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, the International Finance Corporation, the European Investment Bank, Banque Misr, and the National Bank of Egypt.

The other high-profile participants include Benedict Okey Oramah, President and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of African Export–Import Bank; Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development; Khalida Bouzar, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the United Nations Development Programme Regional Bureau for Arab States; Vera Songwe, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General; Mari Pangestu, the World Bank Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships; Mokhtar Diop, Executive Director and Vice President of the International Finance Corporation; Mahmoud Mohieldin, Egypt’s High-Level Climate Champion at the UN; Ghada Fathy Ismail Waly, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna; and Nigel Topping, the UK’s High-Level Climate Action Champion.

Several African ministers will also participate, including Barbara Creecy, Minister of Forestry and Fisheries and Environmental Affairs of the Republic of South Africa; Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning in Nigeria; Alamine ousmane, Minister of Economy, Planning, and Regional Development in Cameroon; Ukur Yatan, Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning in Kenya; Dier Tong Ngor, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in South Sudan; Garama Saratou Rabiou Inoussa, Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Desertification of Niger; Romuald Wadagni, Minister of Economy and Finance in Benin; José Didier Tonato, Minister of the Living Environment and Sustainable Development in Benin; Dennis K. Vandi, Minister of Finance in Sierra Leone; Arlette Soudan-Nonault, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development in the Democratic Republic of Congo; Mohamed Abdoulkader Moussa, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development in Guinea; Abdou Karim Sall, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development in Senegal; Seglaro Abel Somé, Minister of Economy and Finance in Burkina Faso; Samila Ouedrago, Minister of Ecological Transition and Environment in Burkina Faso; Guy Loando Mboyo, Minister of Regional Planning in the Democratic Republic of Congo; Francisca Eneme Efua, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Forests, and Environment in Guinea; Christian Mwando, Minister of Planning in the Democratic Republic of Congo; Kavydass Ramano, Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management, and Climate Change in Mauritius; and David Wonou Oladokoun, Minister of Environment, Sustainable Development, and the Protection of Nature in Togo.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt