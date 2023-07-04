Abu Dhabi Tourism Investment Company (ADTIC) will build a mega hotel in the Pyramids of Giza area with $95 million in investment, Sky News Arabia reported, quoting the Emirati company’s Chairman Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi.

The project comes in line with the Egyptian government’s plan in preparation for the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum by the end of the year, Al Suwaidi noted.

Moreover, ADTIC’s CEO Yehia Kotb revealed that the company is developing and upgrading hospitality projects in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada with investments estimated at around $80 million.

Kotb also said that the company currently mulls over a number of investment opportunities in Egypt to boost its presence in in the Egyptian tourism industry.

