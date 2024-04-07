Cumulative tourism revenues reached TND 1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, a slight increase of 6% compared to the same period last year, according to monetary and financial indicators published on Friday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Workers' remittances increased by 4%, from TND 1.7 billion at the end of March 2023 to TND 1.8 billion on March 31, 2024.

Cumulative external debt service more than doubled to TND 5.8 billion in the first three months of the current year, compared with TND 2.6 billion in the same period last year, according to the same source.

Net foreign exchange reserves reached TND 23.4 billion on April 5, equivalent to 107 days of imports, a significant increase compared with the same period in 2023 (22 billion dinars, or 95 days of imports).

