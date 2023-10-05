Tunisia - Tunisia was ranked 79th in the recently published Global Innovation Index (GII) 2023, according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) report.

According to the GII 2023, Tunisia ranks 14th out of 18 economies in the North Africa and West Asia region. The country was ranked 73rd in the 2022 Global Innovation Index.

The WIPO Global Innovation Index ranks Switzerland, Sweden, the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Singapore as the world's most innovative economies in 2023. Meanwhile, a group of middle-income economies has emerged as the fastest-rising group in the rankings over the past decade.

The 2023 Index uses 80 indicators to track global innovation trends in more than 130 countries, providing valuable guidance for policymakers and business leaders to support human ingenuity. This year's findings come against a backdrop of sluggish economic recovery following the COVID pandemic, high interest rates and geopolitical conflict.

The 2023 edition reveals growing uncertainty for venture capital, a key driver in transforming human ingenuity into new products and services, with the overall value of venture capital funding falling significantly last year.

Over the past decade, Indonesia (61st) has joined China (12th), Turkey (39th), India (40th), Vietnam (46th), the Philippines (56th) and the Islamic Republic of Iran (62nd) as the fastest rising middle-income economies in the Index. Over the past four years since the onset of the pandemic, Mauritius (57th), Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Pakistan have made the most significant progress in the rankings.

In total, 21 countries have exceeded expectations in terms of innovation relative to their level of development, most of them in sub-Saharan Africa, South-East Asia, East Asia and Oceania. India, Moldova and Vietnam have consistently outperformed in innovation for the thirteenth consecutive year. Indonesia, Pakistan and Uzbekistan outperformed for the second consecutive year and Brazil for the third consecutive year.

