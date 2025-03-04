Tunisia - President Kais Saïed stressed the need to adopt new legislation in the social field, as well as in other areas, based on a new perspective, during a meeting with Social Affairs Minister Issam Lahmar on Monday afternoon at the Carthage Palace.

He emphasised that the legislative revolution must override previous frameworks, and half-measures or seemingly adequate solutions that ultimately fail to meet the people's expectations are unacceptable, according to a Presidency statement.

The Head of State highlighted the importance of eradicating certain outdated terms and concepts, such as subcontracting and fixed-term contracts. In this context, he noted that one of the key projects currently underway is the revision of the Labour Code.

The President of the Republic pointed out that the state will use the law to confront anyone who attempts to exploit workers' rights or threatens to shut down their enterprise.

He stressed that those who think in such terms are not only misreading the Constitution but also misinterpreting history.

Additionally, he underscored that social stability is the essential foundation for creating wealth and achieving genuine growth. Just as employers seek legitimate profits, workers have the right to stability and fair, equitable wages.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).