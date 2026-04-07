Tunis – President Kais Saied stressed on Monday that achieving investment remains contingent on the availability of a stable social state governed by justice and where rights are protected. He made the remarks during a ceremony held at the Bourguiba Mausoleum in Monastir to mark the 26th anniversary of the death of Tunisia’s first President, Habib Bourguiba.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Head of State underscored the need to expedite the issuance of implementing texts related to wage increases, in line with the provisions of the Finance Law. He noted that work is ongoing day and night to prepare and implement a series of projects to secure the necessary funding, with a view to easing the cost-of-living burden on Tunisians, boosting their purchasing power, and guaranteeing their right to a decent life.

He explained that the current challenge does not lie solely in enacting legal texts, despite their importance, but also in ensuring their tangible impact on citizens’ daily lives, particularly in light of the deterioration observed in several public services, including health, education, and transport.

The President emphasised that what matters most is for citizens to feel that their rights are safeguarded and protected, noting that figures and indicators are meaningless if they do not translate into concrete improvements in everyday life. He also pointed to ongoing efforts to combat monopoly networks and those seeking to harm citizens, recalling that the “purge” file has remained pending since 2010 without achieving the desired results.

He described the legacy as heavy due to what he called the infiltration of “forces of destruction” within several facilities and administrations, stressing that the state is determined to embark on a new phase to build a new Tunisia that meets citizens’ aspirations and ensures the application of laws in a manner that guarantees justice and fairness without abuse.

Saied also noted that Tunisia possesses significant resources and potential enabling it to achieve development through self-reliance, stressing that public institutions will not be relinquished, given the presence of national competencies capable of rescuing them despite the difficulties they face and what he described as previous attempts to privatise certain facilities, including El Menzah Sports Complex and the Central Pharmacy.

He added that efforts are ongoing to prepare young people to assume responsibility and carry the torch in the future, stressing that the state will not allow any party to mistreat citizens or obstruct their interests, and that it is committed to recovering looted funds and rights and to revealing the full truth to the Tunisian people.

On environmental issues, the President highlighted ongoing efforts to address environmental problems in the Gulf of Monastir, despite delays affecting a number of projects for procedural reasons, affirming the determination to make up for lost time.

He also addressed the repercussions of international developments, particularly in the Gulf region and the Middle East, noting that necessary precautions are being taken to deal with various scenarios, especially in the energy sector.

Regarding social phenomena such as violence and drug abuse, the President stressed the need for a comprehensive national approach to address their root causes, warning that such phenomena threaten social cohesion. In this context, he highlighted the expected role of the Supreme Council for Education, alongside the media, in raising awareness and preventing risks facing younger generations.

He concluded by affirming that Tunisia is capable of overcoming challenges and achieving the aspirations of its people within the framework of a fair social state that guarantees dignity and rights for all citizens.

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