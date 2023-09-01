Tunisia - The money market rate (MMR) stabilised at 8% in August 2023 for the 4th consecutive month, according to statistics published on Friday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Compared with the last two years (2021 and 2022), this rate went up from 6.26% in August 2021 to 7.03% in August 2022, and now stands at 8%.

The rise in the MMR is mainly due to the upward revision of the BCT's key rate on a number of occasions in recent years, in order to counter inflationary pressures.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).