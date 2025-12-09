Arab Finance: Egypt and China opened the comprehensive strategic partnership forum in Cairo, bringing together senior officials, experts, thinkers, and business leaders from both countries, as per a statement.

The forum is addressing a wide range of topics aimed at strengthening cooperation between Egypt and China, including economic relations, investment expansion, scientific and technological collaboration, renewable energy partnerships, and shared perspectives on international and regional issues in a rapidly changing global environment.

The event, organized by the Egyptian cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) in cooperation with the Chinese embassy, focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in innovation, technology, and development amid global shifts.

During the opening session, Osama El-Gohary, Assistant to the Prime Minister and Head of the IDSC, described Egyptian-Chinese relations as a firmly rooted model of comprehensive strategic partnership built on cultural depth, aligned development visions, and strong political will.

El-Gohary expressed confidence that the dialogue sessions and workshops would yield practical proposals and high-value joint projects, reinforcing the partnership and supporting a shared vision for a more stable and prosperous future.

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral relations, crediting it to the leadership of the Egyptian and Chinese presidents and their efforts to advance development in both countries.

He recalled Egypt’s role as one of the first Arab and African nations to establish ties with China, adding that 2025 will mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. He emphasized that the partnership has consistently been grounded in mutual trust, respect, and common interests.

The ambassador outlined key areas of cooperation, including renewable energy, the digital economy, seawater desalination, and artificial intelligence.

He affirmed China’s support for Egypt’s development efforts and the building of the new republic, noting that these sectors offer significant opportunities for shared progress.