Arab Finance: Suez Canal Bank has announced a rebranding that introduces a visual identity built around three intersecting waves, marking what the bank described as a new phase of expansion and development, as per a disclosure.

The bank’s management said the updated identity reflects its link to the Suez Canal, which they referred to as one of Egypt’s key economic arteries.

They noted that the change goes beyond visual elements and aligns with plans to advance digital transformation and upgrade services to better meet customer needs.

Established in 1978, Suez Canal Bank offers personal, corporate, and Islamic banking services through 49 branches across Egypt, in addition to international correspondents and a representative office in Tripoli, Libya.