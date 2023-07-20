Tunisia - Meeting his Italian counterpart, Matteo Piantedosi, in Rome on Wednesday, Interior Minister Kamel Feki emphasised the strength of Tunisian-Italian relations, particularly in the light of the many visits made by the Italian Prime Minister to Tunisia, and her active contribution to the signing of the memorandum of understanding and comprehensive strategic partnership between Tunisia and the European Union.

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the areas of intervention of the Ministries of the Interior of the two countries, in particular the joint efforts made in the fight against irregular migration, in order to reduce its negative repercussions on both countries, according to a press release from the Department of the Interior.

In addition, the two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to increasing their efforts to eradicate the phenomenon of illegal migration from which Tunisia suffers and to put an end to attempts to reach the Italian coast, welcoming the results of the operations carried out by the Tunisian security units and the joint work teams.

