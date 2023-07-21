Tunisia - Tunisia on Thursday launched the "NEOTEX" Industry 4.0 Competence Centre in the textile sector, at the textile development centre in Monastir, to support services intended for manufacturers and professionals in the field of textiles and technical clothing.

The Ministry of Industry pointed out that the creation of this centre is part of its strategy to better develop the national industrial textile industry by 2035, with the support of German cooperation in Tunisia (GIZ), the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the European Union (EU).

This initiative targets integration into the digital economy and intelligent industry, as these are the main mechanisms for improving the productivity of industrial companies and increasing their competitiveness.

Nearly 1,300 beneficiaries have benefited from the institutional support provided under this initiative, through the development of 39 intelligent solutions, the creation of international partnerships, the raising of awareness among nearly 800 companies, the creation of 30 start-ups in the field of intelligent industry, and the contribution to the creation of 2,000 jobs.

Since 2019, Tunisia has seen the creation of skills centres specialising in Industry 4.0, which are pilot centres located in technology hubs in Sousse and Sfax. The Ministry of Industry has set up sectoral skills centres with economic priority, in technology hubs in Bizerte specialising in agri-food industries, and in Sidi Thabet, specialising in pharmaceutical industries.

The Ministry of Industry emphasised that it has worked to create a 4.0 industrial unit close to the technology centre in the governorate of Sousse and to create professional master's certificates in the field of industry 4.0, in addition to developing the professional training centre specialising in electronics at Sakiet Ezzit in Sfax.

The Ministry is also working to achieve the objectives set out in the national strategy for industry and innovation by 2035 over the next period.

