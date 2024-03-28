Investments in Tunisia surged by nearly 34.6 percent in the first two months of 2024 and the bulk of them were channelled into expansion projects, according to official data.

Total direct investments in the North African Arab country stood at around 1.249 billion Tunisian dinars ($391 million) in the first two months of 2024 compared with the same period of 2023, showed the figures by the Tunisia Investment Authority (TIA).

Investments in expansion projects stood at around TND1.038 billion ($325 million), accounting for around 83 percent of the total direct capital, TIA said in a report published on its website on Wednesday.

It showed the industrial and farming sectors had the lion’s share of the investments, receiving nearly 31 percent and 26 percent respectively.

