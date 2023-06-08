Tunisia - The second edition of the Industrial Co-development Forum will be held on June 13 and 14 in Tunis, the French Embassy in Tunisia announced on Wednesday.

"This business forum will provide an opportunity to share experiences and take stock of the Tunisian industrial sector - where many French companies have teams and subsidiaries as part of offshoring between Africa and Europe - by highlighting the challenges of decarbonisation, digital transition, financing and human capital. 12 French companies will be presenting innovative and recognised solutions to meet the needs of manufacturers in Tunisia".

"This event is organised by the Business France office of the French Embassy in Tunisia and French Fab, with the support of the Regional Economic Service." It is open to all industrial companies in Tunisia, who must register free of charge at the following link: https://forms.office.com/e/7ATA43fyWJ

The Forum includes a morning of Franco-Tunisian testimonials and presentations, followed by two half-days of business meetings between industrialists and the French experts involved, organised by Business France.

During the forum, "a number of experts will address the issues of industrial investment, the development of Industry 4.0, decarbonisation solutions and also the challenges of human capital with a view to industrial co-development between the two shores of the Mediterranean".

Forum 2022 #FCI2022 brought together 200 industrialists and 10 French companies to discuss 4.0 solutions on 29 and 30 June in Tunis.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).