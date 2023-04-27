Tunisia - Twelve investment projects were reported in Q1 of 2023, the Tunisia Investment Authority (TIA) said, with a total value of TND 543.5 million, i.e. a 27% rise compared with the same period last year.



The number of jobs edged up 306% in comparison with Q1 of 2022 to 3,179, TIA data also show.

Investment projects include eight new projects (with an investment of TND 434 million and 2,416 potential jobs) and four expansion projects (with an investment of TND 109.5 million and 763 potential jobs).

In a statistical note released Wednesday, the investment agency said the volume of investments generated from business creation exceeds the one of expansion operations. This is a good indicator of new projects and positive prospects of job creation.

Investments generated from project creation mainly cover industry (72%) and renewable energy (28%).

Reported investment projects are shared out as follows: industry (8 projects with total investments of TND 344.8 million and 2,530 potential jobs), agriculture (2 projects with TND 62 million in investments and 119 potential jobs), renewables (1 projet with investments of MD 120.4 million and 10 potential jobs) and services (1 project amounting to TND 16.3 million in investments and 520 potential jobs).

A more detailed analysis of the industrial sector shows mechanical and electrical engineering industries have the lion's share with 75% of reported investments, followed by construction materials, ceramics and glass industries (+ 15%).

Four projects out of reported investments in Q1 of 2023 fit within the full export scheme with a total investment volume of TND 2,34.2 million as well as 2,380 potential jobs and 8 reported projets (other than the fully exporting scheme with an investment of TND 309.3 million and 799 potential jobs).

The twelve reported investments in Q1 of 2023 cover eight governorates with 50% of which in regional development areas (TND 329.2 million). They are expected to generate 1,113 jobs, i.e. 35% of potential jobs.

Reported investment projects in Q1 include six with foreign participation amounting to TND 378.4 million, that is 70% of reported investments. The number of potential jobs is expected to stand at 2,459.

France takes the lead in investments exceeding TND 15 million and projects with foreign participation with 33%.

Reported projects with national interest grew 67%, rising from 3 in Q1 of 2022 to 5 in Q1 of 2023.



These projects account for 42% of reported projects with a total volume of investment of TND 354.7 million, i.e. 65% of reported investments, and 2,390 potential jobs (75% of jobs).

Industry has the lion's share of investments in areas of national interest (61%) in Q1 of 2023, followed by renewables (34%).

