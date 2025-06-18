Muscat: In a significant step to enhance partnerships with both the public and private sectors and empower national talent in the industrial sector, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) signed a series of agreements today, Monday, June 16, 2025, with several public and private institutions.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion; H.E. Dr. Said bin Mohammed Al Saqri, Minister of Economy; H.E. Dr. Saleh bin Saeed Masan, Undersecretary for Commerce and Industry; H.E. Mohammed bin Suleiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah; and a number of senior executives and representatives from the signing entities.

H.E. Dr. Saleh bin Saeed Masan emphasized in his address that these agreements mark a major milestone in the journey to strengthen national industrial capabilities. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s firm belief that investing in human capital and enhancing its skills is the foundation of building a strong and sustainable economy.

These initiatives, he explained, are part of the broader implementation of the Industrial Strategy 2040, which focuses on developing a diversified, knowledge-based, and technology-driven industrial sector.

He noted that the Ministry is translating the strategic directions of the industrial sector into tangible projects and initiatives that aim to increase added value, diversify industrial activities, boost industrial exports, attract quality investments, and strengthen investor confidence in the industrial business environment.

As part of the event, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry, the Office of the Governor of North Al Batinah, and Jindal Steel (Oman) for the establishment of an industrial training center in the governorate. The center aims to qualify national talent and enhance their readiness for the labor market.

Additionally, a financing agreement was signed with Daleel Petroleum to support the development of the “Tasneea” platform – a specialized digital platform connecting procurement and contracting processes in the industrial sector with local products. This initiative aims to improve supply chain efficiency and increase in-country value.

Mr. Waleed Al Maawali, Senior Manager of Supply & Logistics at Daleel Petroleum, commented: “The 'Tasneea' platform is the outcome of joint efforts between the Ministry and Daleel Petroleum. It represents a strategic step forward in promoting local content. The platform will serve to connect and integrate industrial and consumer sectors, driving productivity in the industrial sector.”

