Tunisia - The European Investment Bank (EIB) granted funding of a-12-million euros (the equivalent of 40 million dinars) to the Tunisian microfinance institution "Enda Tamweel".

The funding contract was signed between the two parties on Monday in Barcelona, on the sidelines of the «EIB MED 2023» conference held by EIB World in collaboration with the Union for the Mediterranean.

This new cooperation follows the support provided by the EIB, in partnership with ENDA, for new investments dedicated to over 36,000 Tunisian entrepreneurs, the European bank said in a press release.

On the sidelines of the Barcelona conference, a funding contract of 40 million euros (the equivalent of 132 million dinars) was signed between Tunisia and the EIB, under which 80 new primary schools will be built across the country.

