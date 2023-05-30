The Egyptian Arabian (Themar) Company for Securities and Bonds Brokerage’s (EAC) has reported a 301.26% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, registering EGP 3.953 million, compared to EGP 985,349, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 29th.

The company operates a range of investment activities that include sale and purchase of securities, as well as the provision of financial advice, e-trading, ownership transfer, training sessions, and financial advisory services.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).