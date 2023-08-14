The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the Bank of Ghana have probed the application of a cybersecurity framework at the African financial institutions, the CBE stated.

This came during a visit by a delegation of the Bank of Ghana to the CBE, with the aim of exchanging expertise to promote cybersecurity capabilities in the region.

This is in addition to ensuring the governance of the procedures and management systems followed when handling cybercrimes.

The visit focused on identifying the mechanisms adopted in granting fintech solutions’ licenses, fintech applications, and other services provided by the cybersecurity department at the CBE to the financial sector in Egypt.

The delegation also reviewed the cybersecurity readiness assessment mechanisms at the banks and financial institutions, in addition to discussing potential cooperation between the CBE and the Bank of Ghana’s Financial Industry Command Security Operation Centre (FICSOC).

