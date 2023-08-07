Egypt-based cybersecurity and dark web monitoring firm Buguard has raised $500,000 in a seed funding round, as per an emailed press release sent to Arab Finance.

The funding round was led by A15, with the participation of angel investors.

The secured amount will be used to bring in new team members, while focusing on shoring up products, sales, and channel partnerships.

“We are already globally facing clients across the world, but our immediate strategy is to grow even stronger in the GCC. We look forward to expanding into Saudi Arabia during 2023 and using our proceeds to help fulfil our significant growth potential,” Buguard’s Founder and Chief Technology Officer Youssef Mohamed commented.

