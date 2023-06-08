Ministries of Electricity and Renewable Energy and Communications and Information Technology have signed a cooperation agreement in the field of cybersecurity, according to a statement on June 7th.

The protocol aims to prepare an executive plan for cybersecurity in the electricity ministry, its affiliated entities and subsidiaries, in accordance with the national strategy for cybersecurity.

It also targets the establishment of a special laboratory for cybersecurity tests at the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC).

Also, both ministries agreed to cooperate to develop a unified testing mechanism and standards in accordance with the international specifications for electricity sector projects to ensure cybersecurity requirements.

Furthermore, Minister of Electricity Mohamed Shaker affirmed that this cooperation comes in support of the country’s digital transformation plan, in order to maintain cyber security, protect information and infrastructure of sectors of top priority.

