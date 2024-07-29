The village of Shama in Menoufia governorate has become the first in Egypt to receive the Tarsheed certification for Green Rural Communities, the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation announced Sunday.

The certification, part of the government’s “Green Village” initiative under the broader “Hayah Karima” project, recognizes Shama for meeting stringent environmental standards set by the World Green Building Council. The initiative aims to upgrade rural Egyptian villages to global green benchmarks.

Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat hailed the achievement as a testament to Egypt’s commitment to sustainable development. “This is a model of successful partnership with civil society and the private sector,” she said, adding that the government plans to replicate Shama’s success across other villages in the Hayah Karima project.

The Tarsheed certification, one of the world’s top 10 green certifications, assesses villages on various criteria, including sustainable development goals, water and waste management, green spaces, energy efficiency, and environmental awareness.

Shama is currently undergoing a major transformation with 30 development projects under the Hayah Karima initiative. These include new schools, a government services complex, and expanded water and wastewater infrastructure.

The minister also outlined the government’s investment spending plans for the upcoming fiscal year, emphasizing opportunities for private sector involvement. Her comments came during a meeting with new governors and their deputies at the Ministry of Local Development.

