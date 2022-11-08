The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) will announce within hours the start of green ammonia production at the Ain Sokhna Industrial Zone, according to an official statement on November 7th.

The announcement will take place in tandem with the hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The SCZone participates in the event, in the Green Zone at the New Republic pavilion, by offering its vision for transformation towards a green economy, in collaboration with various regional partners, including DP World Sokhna, ElSewedy Industrial Development, and National Egyptian Railway Industries Company (NERIC).

The SCZone’s strategy for localization of the green hydrogen industry is based on three main pillars; manufacturing of green fuel; establishing supplementary industries for green hydrogen, and bunkering using green fuel.

