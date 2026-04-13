Arab Finance: Egypt’s real estate sector has solidified its position as a cornerstone of the regional economy. As reported in the annual edition of Property Finder’s Market Watch, total investment values surged 69%, reaching $517.65 billion in 2024. This growth is increasingly fueled by an unprecedented influx of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) capital, which, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), contributed to a record $46.1 billion in net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows during the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

As per the Sands of Wealth 2026 forecast, strategic "hotspots" like Mostakbal City are witnessing annual price growth of up to 35% as the market shifts toward integrated, human-centric urban ecosystems. Within this landscape of surging GCC investment, PARAGON | Adeer, a strategic alliance between Paragon Developments and Adeer International, was established to bridge the gap between regional capital and international development standards.

In this exclusive interview, Bassel El Serafy, Vice Chairman of PARAGON | Adeer, discusses how their Saudi-Egyptian alliance is bridging global reliability with local innovation to redefine the standards for premium investment in the MENA region.

1-What is the core mission of this alliance, and how does your philosophy set your MENA projects apart from traditional high-end developments?

At its core, PARAGON | Adeer was born from a conviction that the region's real estate market was ready for something genuinely different. We are not just a developer that builds premium units; we design places around how humans actually invest, live, work, and entertain.

What sets us apart is how we bridge two worlds: Saudi reliability and long-term investment vision on one side, and Egyptian innovation and cultural insight on the other. Traditional high-end developments tend to chase aesthetics. We chase impact. Unlike traditional high-end real estate that focuses primarily on luxury finishes and isolated towers, Sumou Boulevard is designed as Cairo’s first fully integrated urban ecosystem: a walkable, innovation-led destination where people do not just live, but work, connect, create, and shape the future together. It blends residential, commercial, administrative, and cultural spaces into one unified environment that reflects how the next generation actually experiences city life.

2-Could you elaborate on the shared vision that led Adeer International to place its strategic trust in Paragon?

Adeer International, as the international arm of Sumou Investment, has operated across demanding global markets. You learn quickly in those environments what separates developers who endure from those who do not.

It comes down to values alignment—how a developer thinks about design, delivery timelines, and the relationship with the end user. Paragon was founded on a genuine understanding of regenerative spaces. This philosophy matched our partners' precisely. This was not a transaction of convenience; it was a recognition that together we could execute a vision at a scale neither of us could achieve alone.

3-How is Sumou Boulevard in Mostakbal City a unique model in urban development?

Sumou Boulevard is Cairo's first fully integrated urban ecosystem. Spanning over 500,000 square meters (sqm), with projected revenues of EGP 100 billion, it is built across every dimension of urban life.

On the residential side, we offer fully managed serviced apartments designed for a generation that expects hotel-level living as a baseline. On the administrative side, we provide standalone headquarters and duplex office villas. The project also includes three hotels, premium retail, fine dining, and a contemporary museum. No single development in this market has assembled that combination under one walkable ecosystem.

4-What makes Mostakbal City the ideal destination for premium GCC capital compared to other established districts in New Cairo?

Sophisticated GCC capital prioritizes a credible growth trajectory. Mostakbal City offers a "first-mover" advantage, serving as a strategic epicenter for the $115 billion in regional investment flowing into Egypt.

Its master-planned scale and future-ready infrastructure provide a platform for institutional-grade development that established areas can no longer accommodate. By aligning with Mostakbal City’s ambitious urban vision, PARAGON | Adeer is securing a destination that combines structural security with significant growth upside.

5-What are the primary pull factors that continue to make Egypt an attractive destination for institutional-grade Saudi capital in 2026?

Several factors converge here. First, the scale of the market itself, Egypt's property sector is projected to grow at approximately 10.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2024 and 2029, reaching over $33 billion. That trajectory is difficult to ignore.

Second, the demographic story: Egypt has one of the region's youngest and fastest-urbanizing populations, which creates sustained, structural demand rather than cyclical demand.

Third, the government has made meaningful progress in simplifying procedures and creating an environment that is increasingly legible to international institutional investors; tax regulations, investment incentives, and the broader reform agenda all matter to a Saudi family office or institutional fund conducting due diligence.

And finally, there is the currency and value proposition: for GCC investors, Egypt today offers genuine quality at a significant relative value. The confluence of those factors is unusual and compelling.

6-What is the biggest challenge in implementing international construction and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards within the local Egyptian regulatory and supply chain framework?

At PARAGON | ADEER, Sumou Boulevard exemplifies how innovation can connect global ESG standards with local potential. Through biotech partnerships, research clusters, and forward-looking infrastructure, the project attracts global talent and fosters cross-disciplinary collaboration, enabling creativity, knowledge exchange, and long-term value within Cairo.

Our commitment to culture transforms public spaces into vibrant platforms for art, engagement, and diverse experiences, while wellbeing is embedded as foundational infrastructure, enhancing quality of life and human flourishing.

Sumou Boulevard is more than a development—it is a living ecosystem that sets a new benchmark for excellence, benefiting residents, investors, and the broader Egyptian built environment.

7-How does the integration of serviced apartments, administrative offices, and commercial hubs reflect the changing lifestyle demands of modern Egyptian professionals?

Sumou Boulevard Mixed Use Development is designed around the reality that the new generation does not experience life in the sectionalized way that traditional urban planning assumed. It is not just about proximity — it is about creating a vibrant, activated environment where culture, innovation, and wellbeing are part of everyday life. Wellbeing is treated as foundational infrastructure, not an added amenity.

Our residential offering is fully managed serviced apartments; studios through to four-bedroom units and lofts with complete finishes and luxury services, because today's professional expects their home to function with the reliability and quality of a five-star hotel.

Our administrative component offers standalone headquarters, duplex office villas, and diverse workspace formats, because businesses have equally evolved expectations about what their environment communicates and enables.

Layer on top of that three hotels, premium retail, fine dining, an innovation center that actively supports entrepreneurship, a contemporary cultural museum, and integrated wellness spaces, and what you have is not a mixed-use development in the traditional sense.

You have a city within a city, where every dimension of a meaningful professional and personal life is not just accommodated but genuinely elevated. The EGP 100 billion projected revenue reflects the market's recognition that this level of integration, at this quality, commands a different conversation entirely.

8-How does the backing of Sumou Investment provide institutional reliability that protects both individual buyers and global institutional investors?

The involvement of Saudi Arabia’s Sumou Investment provides a level of institutional certainty that transcends traditional real estate marketing; it offers a proven track record, a robust balance sheet, and a strategic long-term orientation seasoned across multiple market cycles.

For the individual purchaser, this partnership addresses the essential requirement of delivery assurance. Given the sophisticated nature of Sumou Boulevard—which features fully managed serviced apartments, three international hotels, corporate headquarters, duplex office villas, an innovation center, a cultural museum, and integrated wellness spaces—investor confidence in execution is paramount. This reliability is further bolstered by the project’s strategic location within Mostakbal City, New Cairo, ensuring the development is anchored by large-scale, future-ready urban infrastructure.

For global institutional investors, Sumou’s participation serves as a guarantee of high-level governance and financial discipline. The project’s scale, projected at EGP 100 billion in revenue with a total investment of EGP 70 billion, demands the institutional capitalization and rigorous accountability that Sumou Investment brings to this partnership.

9-How is PARAGON | ADEER navigating construction material inflation while maintaining premium delivery?

Our foundational philosophy centers on innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to localization. Local sourcing is our primary operational model, ensuring the vision for Sumou Boulevard is realized with precision.

We rely on established partnerships with leading Egyptian construction firms and the strategic use of domestic resources. This approach effectively insulates our projects from the volatility of global supply chains. This operational agility is anchored by the institutional strength and financial stability of Sumou Investment.

10-Following the EGP 70 billion Sumou Boulevard launch, is the partnership looking to expand into the North Coast, Red Sea, or other territories?

Our immediate and total focus is on Sumou Boulevard Mixed Use Development. A project of this scale and complexity, 500,000 sqm, Cairo's first fully integrated urban ecosystem, demands that. The model we are building here, if executed as designed, will establish the proof of concept for a replicable approach to regenerative urban development.

The methodology, partnerships, supply chain relationships, and governance structures we are building in Mostakbal City would translate to other high-growth contexts. Whether that is the North Coast, the Red Sea, or other corridors within the Cairo-NAC corridor is a question we will answer when Sumou Boulevard has earned the right to ask it.

11-How do you foresee the PARAGON | ADEER partnership influencing the wider Egyptian urban landscape?

Our ambition is for PARAGON | ADEER to serve as the definitive reference point for the future of Egyptian development—shifting the industry standard from mere construction to the creation of sophisticated, regenerative urban ecosystems. We represent a next-generation joint venture (JV) that bridges Saudi reliability and long-term vision with Egyptian innovation and cultural insight.

The influence of this partnership is anchored in the convergence of two powerhouses. Paragon Developments brings a pioneering mastery of regenerative spaces, while Adeer International, the international arm of Saudi Arabia’s Sumou Investment, provides global investment expertise and institutional governance. With a total projected investment of EGP 70 billion, we are showcasing a scale of ambition and financial discipline that redefines market expectations.

Furthermore, our presence in Mostakbal City signals a shift toward strategic, location-intelligent development. By leveraging the institutional backing of Sumou Investment, we provide the structural confidence required to attract global talent and institutional capital.

Ultimately, PARAGON | ADEER is building more than a project; we are establishing a model worth replicating. We are changing the conversation regarding Egypt’s position in the global investment landscape, proving that when the right partners align around a human-centric vision, the market does not merely grow—it evolves.