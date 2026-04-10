ABU DHABI: Hudayriyat Island ranked first among the top-performing areas in Abu Dhabi in terms of total real estate sales value during the first quarter of 2026, capturing the largest share of overall transactions.

Al Reem Island followed in second place. This strong performance reflects growing investor interest and confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, driven by high-quality developments and the emirate’s continued growth.

Hudayriyat Island, which is being developed by Modon, recorded transactions valued at approximately AED11.97 billion. Al Reem Island amounted to transactions totalling AED9.45 billion.

As the regulator and overseer of the real estate sector in the capital, the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre reported that the total value of transactions reached AED66 billion, marking a growth of 160.7% across 13,518 transactions during Q1 2026. In comparison, the same period in 2025 recorded AED25.31 billion across 6,896 transactions.

Hudayriyat Island offers an integrated living experience, bringing together high-quality living, sports and leisure amenities, schools, and hospitality. The island provides a diverse range of facilities catering to various lifestyles, reflecting an advanced global model for modern, connected, and sustainable community living.