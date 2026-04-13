MUSCAT - The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) continues to strengthen its position as a key investment and industrial hub, supported by cumulative committed investments reaching RO 6.394 billion as of 2025. Recent performance indicators point to steady advances in infrastructure, investor activity and private sector-led projects. According to Duqm Economist, the zone is increasingly shifting from infrastructure build-out to sustained economic output.

SEZAD’s investment landscape remains diversified, with 360 commercial and 65 industrial projects underpinning its growth. During the period under review, 14 new investment agreements valued at RO 94.34 million were signed, alongside 17 new investment applications across industrial, fisheries, tourism and service sectors. Licensing activity also remained strong, with 427 economic licences issued, reflecting continued investor interest in Duqm.

Administrative efficiency has improved through the One-Stop Shop, which continues to streamline procedures for investors. A total of 506 commercial registrations were issued, while 610 public services were delivered. In addition, 32 building permits were granted for industrial, commercial and tourism developments; and 1,562 visas and work permits were processed to support project execution. These measures are aimed at enhancing the overall business environment and accelerating project timelines.

Infrastructure development remains central to SEZAD’s strategy. Key achievements include the completion of a 13-kilometre internal road network in the Commercial District, connected to nine external roads and seven signalised intersections. Road works covering 1.08 square kilometres, including stormwater drainage and sewage systems, have also been completed, strengthening operational readiness across the zone.

Connectivity has been further enhanced through the opening and dualisation of major roads linking Duqm Airport, the refinery and heavy industries complex; and Ras Markaz oil storage terminal. Internal road networks in the Sai Commercial District have been completed, while work has commenced on a dual carriageway connecting the tourism area with the fishing port and food industries complex. Public parks covering 13,000 square metres have also been developed, alongside landscaping and urban greening initiatives.

Progress across ongoing infrastructure projects remains high. Sai Street and Tourism Street have reached 79 per cent completion, while the agricultural nursery stands at 63 per cent. Phase 1 of National Road (NR32) is 89 per cent complete and community facilities under the Lifestyle Project have been fully delivered. Meanwhile, dualisation of Sultan Said bin Taimur Road (Southern) and roads in the Light and Medium Industries Area have each reached 98 per cent completion, with Phase 2 of NR32 at 63 per cent.

Private sector projects continue to advance. Maysan Square Duqm has recorded 57.8 per cent completion in Phase 1 and 20 per cent in Phase 2. The Jindal Duqm Green Steel Project has achieved 26.9 per cent progress in its steel plant and 34.4 per cent in its export jetty. The ACME green hydrogen and ammonia project stands at 50 per cent completion, with future production capacity expected to reach 3,300 metric tonnes per day.

In the renewable energy segment, the Mawarid wind turbine manufacturing project is progressing, with investments exceeding RO 70 million. The facility is expected to produce up to 100 turbines annually, with a generation capacity ranging between 800 and 1,000 MW; and is scheduled for commercial operations between 2026 and 2027.

Trade activity through Duqm Port highlights the zone’s growing economic role, with imports reaching RO 1.67 billion and re-exports totalling RO 591.1 million. Exports stood at RO 165.5 million, signalling expanding logistics activity.

Aviation indicators also showed growth, with 65,075 passengers handled at Duqm Airport, representing a 6.5 per cent increase compared to 2024. A total of 349 passengers were transferred to other destinations, underlining the airport’s emerging role in regional connectivity.

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