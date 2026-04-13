Saudi Arabia’s State Properties General Authority (SPGA) and National Centre for Privatisation (NCP) have announced the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for the ‘Quality Valley’ project in Riyadh.

The Project aims to develop the headquarters site of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organisation (SASO), located in in Al-Muhammadiyah District in Riyadh, into a mixed-use masterplan spanning over 191,000 square metres (sqm).

The project will be delivered under a public-private partnership (PPP) model based on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOMT) structure, with a 32-year concession period in addition to a three-year construction phase.

The Quality Valley project aims to combine government and commercial office spaces, retail components, mosques, landscaped areas, roads, and pedestrian pathways to develop a urban hub in Riyadh.

The scope covers:

Full development and operation of the project, including revenue-generating assets

Delivering and maintaining government office facilities within the Project Site

Investment and development of the commercial Site, with flexibility to optimise the asset mix in accordance with RCRC guidelines and subject to required approvals

Construction of shared and service facilities, including the mosque, parking spaces, landscaping works, roads, and open areas

Transfer of the facilities to the procurer upon expiry of the contract term

Local and international developers, investors, financial institutions and operators have been invited to participate in the EOI process.

Interested parties can access project details and submit applications through the NCP platform, with the deadline set for 26 April 2026.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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